Napier campaigner celebrates cannabis 'no' vote

Pat Magill (left) as a mural he fostered was about to come amid demolition of the old police station in Napier. He wants to keep people out of prison, but voted against cannabis legalisation. Photo / File

Napier's grandfather of social justice reform is celebrating a referendum result he hopes will stop legitimate commercial business getting its hands on the cannabis market.

Once a Napier businessman, president of the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union in the 1966-1969 Ranfurly Shield era, and an MBE recipient for community service more than three decades ago, 94-year-old Magill has been a strong advocate of penal reform urging society to "build communities, not prisons".

But he said he feared businesses could take "control" of cannabis, saying it's all about "greed", with everything for businesses to gain and nothing for communities.

"It might have been different if proceeds are made to go to charity or the communities that need it," he said. "I compare it to communities and the pokies – all the money going out of the area," he said. "I voted against it."

Former Napier detective and private investigator Barry Searle, who was hotly opposed to the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, was pleased to hear of the vote against it, saying he had wondered if an apparent increase in young adult and youth voting might "swing it" towards a "Yes" vote.

"It is the right result and time to put this very polarising matter behind us and get on to more important issues," he said.

But he reiterated the vote was non-binding, and he expected the subject would return at some time.

Napier-based gang, employment and drugs-resolution consultant Denis O'Reilly, who has also worked in employment, said he believed the vote was an endorsement of the current police approach, and that the "modest" approach of not criminalising users who otherwise had no convictions was "validated".

"It shows we are not ready for it yet," he said. "We are still struggling with alcohol."

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi leader Ngahiwi Tomoana and other Māori leaders had earlier been supporting recreational and decriminalised use of cannabis, as they were concerned about high rates of incarceration.

In the referendum, voters had been asked whether the recreational use of cannabis should become legal, based on the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill. Medicinal use of cannabis products is already legal.

With an estimated 17 per cent of all votes still to be counted - from special votes and those voting abroad - more than 1 million voted on either side of the debate.

Against it were 1,281,818, which represented 53.1 per cent of the vote counted, while 46.1 per cent were in favour.

The last referendum in New Zealand was the flag vote, held in two stages in 2015 and 2016, firstly to determine a preferred option from a range of selected designs, and the second on whether to go with it or stick with the existing ensign.

The last vote on New Zealand's electoral system was in 2011, when almost 58 per cent supported retaining MMP.