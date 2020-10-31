Napier businesses to be celebrated in new-look awards night

Napier businesses will be recognised at a new-look Spark Business Hawke's Bay Napier CBD Stars awards. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier businesses small and large are to be recognised and celebrated at a new-look Napier CBD Awards event.

The annual awards, hosted by the Napier City Business Inc, aim to celebrate the district's businesses and their achievements throughout the year.

Business Inc manager Pip Thompson said they're set to do things differently this year, however, after Covid-19 had taken a toll on all local businesses.

"We felt with the recent global and national pandemic affecting businesses small and large, that this year it felt like a celebration was in order and acknowledgement of each other as a CBD star," she said.

The finalists of the People's Choice Stars award, which is voted on by the public, are Postie Plus, Max Fashions, Spex Eyewear, Kilim, Bendon and Rock My Belly.

The Team Star award finalists are Vinci's, Market Street, Wardini Books and Kathmandu, while Decorum, Hawke' Bay @ Home and Two Lippy Ladies will battle it out for the Community Spirit Star award.

Thompson said most categories will be closely fought contests.

"We have had a variety of nominations from different business sectors which has been great and very encouraging," she said.

The Innovation Star award is between Alexanders Apparel, Two Lippy Ladies and Hawkes Bay @ Home, while the Landlord Star will go to either Wallace Developments or Benson Properties.

The New Business Star award is between People's Insurance, Central Firestation Bistro and Dandan Fashions, while the Icon Star award nominees will be announced at a later date.

All judging was conducted by Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton and Napier City Council city strategy director Richard Muneke, while journalist Mike McRoberts is due to present to the awards on the night.

The final results of the awards will be announced on Wednesday, November 5.