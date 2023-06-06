Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Napier Beam e-scooters near end of trial period, company wants to extend further into Hawke’s Bay

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
The purple e-scooters dumped in Napier's Georges Drive drain. Photo / Supplied

The purple e-scooters dumped in Napier's Georges Drive drain. Photo / Supplied

The company that brought hire e-scooters to Napier for a trial period says it’s happy with how it’s gone, and it now wants to expand further into Hawke’s Bay.

The 150 purple Beam scooters have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today