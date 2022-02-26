A high flying Tommy Watts begins defending his New Zealand Cross-Country Championships motorcycle title this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Napier-based Wairoa native Tommy Watts begins defending his New Zealand Cross-Country Championships motorcycle title this weekend in the first of four rounds of the national series.

The 2022 series is set to kick off at Holly Farm near Marton on Sunday, February 27, with round two set for land near Pahiatua on Saturday, April 16.

Both events will be hosted by the Bush Riders Motorcycle Club.

"The track at Marton looks like it will be a lot wetter than the dusty tracks of the past few years," said Motorcycling New Zealand cross-country commissioner Chris Smyth.

Round three will be hosted by the Central Hawke's Bay Motorcycle Club near Dannevirke on Easter Monday, April 18, with a venue still yet to be decided for the fourth and final round on Saturday, May 14.

Covid forced the cancellation of the 2020 Championships prior to Watts' win last year, and Smyth said he hopes this series will run without a hitch.

"Dates are tentative at this stage and riders will need to watch out for any changes forced upon us by future COVID-19 restrictions. We will keep everyone informed," Smyth said.

Watts will face competition from 2019 senior champion Jason Dickey of Raglan as well as his main rival for the 2021 title Paul Whibley of Palmerston North.

Riders will be able to discard their worst result over the four rounds with just their three best efforts counting towards the championship standings.