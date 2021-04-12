Napier athletics twins showcase their running ability at the North Island Champs

Sophie and Jamie Dunnett-Welch with their athletics coach Wayne Smith. Photo / Supplied

Teenage twins from Napier have been "ripping it up" on the athletics track.

Sophie and Jamie Dunnett-Welch's performances at the North Island Secondary Schools Athletics Championships have put them in the same lane with the best runners in the country for their age group.

The Napier Girls' High School students, 13, placed in both the 3000m and 1500m over the weekend at the championships in Hamilton.

Athletics coach Wayne Smith said the 3000m race on Saturday was a photo finish with Jamie just missing out on first place.

"Jamie completed the race in 10.35.17 and was beaten by 4000ths of a second," he said.

In that same race, Sophie finished in third.

Jamie and Sophie Dunnett-Welch post-race at the North Island Secondary Schools Athletics Championships in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

"They both ran huge personal bests with 20 second improvements – which in the 3000m is pretty massive," Smith said.

Even though they had exerted most of their energy on Saturday, the twins got up the next day and competed in the 1500m and both placed.

Coach Smith said their second race went really well too and both managed to beat their personal best performances by a few seconds.

Sophie picked up third place by two tenths of a second and Jamie got fifth.

Despite having only taken up athletics in December last year Smith said the girls are already very successful and have their sights set on the New Zealand Schools Cross Country Championships in June.

"This weekend showed us where they were in the picture, they are right there with the best in the country and we're now thinking 'why not give the nationals in Hawera a big nudge'," he said.

The Dunnett-Welchs currently train six days a week but they are always enthusiastic about practicing and improving their times.

"They've got a certain amount of ability, they're dedicated, they get stuck into the training, are confident and race hard - they love it," he said.

They also broke two NGHS records this year too.

Sophie broke the year nine record in the 1500m with a time of 5.01.85, just a second behind her was Jamie – the record had stood for about 19 years.

Jamie broke the 3000m record, which had stood for 18 years.

Even though they excel at running, Smith added they fully immerse themselves in the athletics world.

"Lots of kids just do one event but the girls will go and compete in shot put, in discus and long jump," he said.

"They've been taught all of that as well in the last six months."