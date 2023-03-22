The late Napier artist Fane Flaws.

A gallery tribute exhibition to mark the works of the late and well-loved artist Fane Flaws is now showing at Arcade Gallery 6 on Hastings Street, Napier.

The exhibition coincides with Making a Mark: The Work of Fane Flaws, now showing at MTG, which has a focus on his videography and music, says Boyd-Dunlop Gallery owner operator, Richard Boyd-Dunlop.

“Our satellite show features a few remaining original artworks, original screen prints and digital prints released by Fane and archival prints that have been re-released by the family estate.”

Original artwork by Fane Flaws is now showing at Arcade 6 in the Boyd-Dunlop Gallery precinct, Hastings St, Napier.

Richard says he developed a good working relationship with Fane and the two creative minds would spark and dream up all sorts of ways to get Fane’s artwork out to the masses, including fabrics, t-shirts, rugs and prints.

“Near the end of his life, Fane became very focused on completing musical projects. He has left an extensive catalogue of works. His estate is working through them and working with a few art galleries across the country to keep his art legacy alive,” Richard says.

Fane died in 2021, leaving a legacy of prodigious artistic output. The Blue Elvis tribute exhibition at Arcade Gallery will include selected artworks including paintings, sculptures, and screen-prints courtesy of the Fane Flaws Estate and Boyd-Dunlop Gallery.

Blue Elvis by Fane Flaws.

The Napier-based artist has been described as one of New Zealand’s most idiosyncratic and eclectic artists. “He is widely known for his quirky, surrealistic work as a visual artist, although his career spanned a huge range of media including graphic design, painting, video and music.”

After his passing in 2021, Flaws was recognised as having had a considerable impact on New Zealand’s cultural history. He exhibited throughout New Zealand in various one-person and group shows since 1984 and held more than 40 awards for his directorial work in film, music video and television, and his work is represented in private collections within New Zealand.



