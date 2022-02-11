Max Patmoy, of Napier Deco Charlie Chapman fame.

After an action-packed array of summer holiday fun for all ages and outstanding exhibitions, get set for a fabulous series of Art Deco-inspired exhibitions to adorn the Creative Arts Napier (CAN) galleries.

For the first time CAN will be home to the official Art Deco Festival Art Exhibition. Curated by well-known and loved contemporary artist John Lancashire, paintings and sculpture created exclusively for this special collection will be on display. Top local and national artists have been invited to showcase their skills for this unique exhibition, giving an insight into different interpretations of Art Deco.

All works are for sale and can be viewed at Creative Arts Napier from Friday, February 18 to Thursday, March 3. This new event to the festival programme promises to be one you will not want to miss. Entry to the exhibition is free, seven days a week.

Entries have been extended for the second annual official CAN-Do Deco Exhibition. This youth Art Deco-inspired exhibition and competition is open to all young creatives and in all mediums. The popular annual event enables your young creatives to see their work displayed professionally in the gallery and gives them an educational insight into the exhibition process. The event is celebrated as part of the 2022 Napier Art Deco Festival - pick up an entry form from CAN in Byron St or visit our website www.thecan.co.nz. Entries close on Thursday, February 17 at 4pm sharp.

CAN is excited to welcome special guest selector, popular artist, designer and all-around rock star Rachael Stone to select and award the six Best in Show prizes at the official CAN-Do Deco Exhibition Opening Celebration on Friday, February 19 from 4-5pm. Experience the magic of Art Deco seen through young eyes, on display until Thursday, March 3.

CAN is also proud to present the photographic collections of Max Patmoy. Well known for his beloved Charlie Chaplin shenanigans at the event for well over 10 years, Max has been creating memories for Art Deco festivalgoers from way back. This year he's bringing something special to the people with his vibrant and relatable photographic exhibition "Art Deco Reflections". A review of the summer Art Deco Festivals since 2016, this hyper-colourful collection of A4 photographs captures the flavour and vitality found in the streets and buildings of Napier, including snapshots of local and overseas revellers embracing the extended weekend fervour in the beautiful Art Deco capital of the world. Who knows, you may even spot yourself or friends in this fun and familiar exhibition. All images are available to order from the gallery.

Additionally, Max has combined his love of the festival and his sharp shooting skills to create his recently published book "Art Deco In Review". it's a fantastic keepsake of the Art Deco festival and now on sale for pre-order at CAN for only $20.

Exhibiting artist Julia Godfree.

Introducing artist Julia Godfree, her new exhibition "On The Bright Side" will be a treat for lovers of mixed-media harmony. The creamy whiteness of Oamaru stone is hand-sculpted and carved into innovative contemporary art pieces. They are adorned with inlays of metals and hand-blown glass, making Julia's sculptures unique. Her resin paintings are created with movement and a harmony of colour. Julia's work is found in private and corporate collections around the world. Her art pieces make a wonderful addition to any home or garden. Exhibiting in our gorgeous Small Gallery from February 18 until March 3.

Our foyer spaces are currently home to several very impressive large scale oil paintings by local artist Denise Gordon. Inspired by her garden and our beautiful harbour and quayside buildings in Ahuriri, Denise has captured some familiar and stunning scenescapes, all enhanced with an impressionist view, using strong colours and brushstrokes. These stunning paintings are generating a lot of interest from visitors and are well worth a look. Denise Gordon's oil paintings will be on display at CAN for the month of February.

As always at CAN we have plenty of workshops on the go, including printmaking, sewing and resin art. CAN recruit highly regarded and experienced tutors to ensure students get the quality they deserve. Planning for more of our popular workshops in 2022 is underway so to secure your spot make sure you keep an eye on our website www.thecan.co.nz or sign up to our fortnightly Can-e-News newsletter by emailing Michelle Ibbotson on bookings@thecan.co.nz .

We look forward to welcoming you to CAN, 16 Byron St, on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN, and don't forget we are open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm.