Napier animal rights protesters picket delayed livestock ship

The group of four protested live exports while the Yangtze Fortune livestock ship remained in port on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

A small group of animal rights protesters have continued to picket the Napier Port presence of the Yangtze Fortuneas as it remained delayed in the city.

With the livestock ship still in port, after steering gear issues, a group of about four people took the chance on Sunday to continue what has become an ongoing protest about live animal exports.

Caz Petterson, Shelley Pishief, Neville Petterson and Eva Petterson stood at the port in protest of live animal exports.

The week before, animal rights organisation SAFE had organised a protest attended by about 100 people.

The ship had arrived in Napier last Monday. Its loading and departure had been delayed while steering gear was repaired.

The Napier Port shipping schedule says Yangtze Fortune is due to leave port on Monday at 2am.