Emma Robertson of Regal Furniture explains to Noah Smith (left) and Zac Perfect (right), both Year 13 students from Tamatea High School some furniture tips. Photo / Warren Buckland

School careers days used to be held in school halls around the district.

Now, students have Futureopoly - an interactive career pathways experience formatted similarly to the well-known Monopoly board game - which took place at the Hastings Showgrounds last week.

More than 600 rangatahi from Napier and Hastings schools and more than 30 local employers across multiple sectors attended.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Hawke's Bay secondary school coordinator Ashley Toye was the brain behind the event creating it over three years ago, originally naming it Flaxopoly.

The brain behind Futureopoly, Graeme Dingle Foundation Hawke's Bay secondary school coordinator Ashley Toye. Photo / Warren Buckland

She first created the career pathways experience for Flaxmere College, and as more schools became interested, the name changed to Futureopoly.

"It creates an environment and enables high school students to get connected, be inspired and feel empowered," Toye said

A game board of sorts was set up inside the Hastings Showgrounds Exhibition Hall and out on the grass beside the hall.

Futureopoly uses motivating factors to get students to engage. The "game board" was organised by sector, relating to vocational pathways, with local employers in that sector representing each square.

James Brady of Programmed (painters) helps Flaxmere College student Ema Jones learn about the ups of the painting business. Photo / Warren Buckland

Students split themselves into groups, spending 12 minutes in each sector completing activities and interviews, earning houses and hotels.

Once the 12 minutes are up, a dice is rolled and all groups move forward with the same number of spaces.

After 60 minutes the game ends and students then have 30 minutes of free time to visit any businesses they haven't been to and revisit ones they were interested in.

They can still earn houses and hotels during this time.

The Futureopoly careers event held at HB Showgrounds, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Students can then make their way to the rewards area to claim their rewards and check out the community chest before they return to school.

Graeme Dingle Foundation general manager Alison Prins explained that when students engage, they become informed.

"This inspires them to make career decisions that align with their hopes and values," Prins said.

From left: Bailey Wilkins, Katie Moorcock and Hannah Pilmer take part in the Futureopoly game. Photo / Warren Buckland

When asked about the game aspect of the event, Bailey Wilkins from Tamatea High School said, "It's great and so competitive."

Her classmates Katie Moorcock and Hannah Pilmer agreed that because it was like a game, it made asking the questions and participating in activities much easier because everyone was getting involved.

From left: Hastings Boys' students Justin Van Heerden, Oliver Brewer and Reuben O'Connor learn some new hairstyles with MPhosis stylists Jess McDermott and Tash Bird. Photo / Warren Buckland

MPhosis hair stylists attended the event as part of the Hair and Beauty sector.

MPhosis Hair Studio owner and executive director Tash Bird said, "The students were amazing; even when it wasn't something they saw themselves doing, they gave it a go.

"And they supported each other within their groups, which was neat to see."