Napier and Hastings set for 24C high as daylight saving begins

Hawke’s Bay could hit a record temperature this weekend as the country puts the clocks forward an hour for daylight saving.

Sunday is expected to bring a warm 24C in Napier and Hastings, according to MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino.

“Should we get to that, that is 6C warmer than average for September.

“If we make it to 24C, that will just beat the warmest temperature so far, so Thursday [September] 18 got to 23C.”