Saturday’s weather in Hastings is expected to be mainly fine, with a chance of a shower in the afternoon. Northwesterlies will turn northeasterly for a time in the afternoon and evening.
Monday’s temperature is expected to hit a high of 23C, with a few showers developing and northwesterlies set to ease.
Martino said looking further into the week, sunshine and wind were on the cards for Hawke’s Bay.
Tuesday would bring a few showers and light winds, with a high of 17C.
On Wednesday, October 1, maximum temperatures were expected to stay in the high teens and be partly cloudy with light winds.
“It is looking pretty good heading later on into next week - sunshine, more wind, but not too bad.”