Napier Airport: Morning fog delays flights arriving in Hawke's Bay

Fog lingering around Hawke's Bay caused flights arriving and departing from Napier Airport to be delayed. Photo / NZME

Fog lingering around Hawke's Bay caused flights arriving and departing from Napier Airport to be delayed. Photo / NZME

Low cloud and fog in Napier this morning has delayed flights arriving into Hawke's Bay Airport.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said the fog has cause a slight delay, but no flights had been cancelled.

A total of four flights arriving into Hawke's Bay Airport, two from Auckland, one from Wellington and Christchurch have been delayed.

NZ 5025 flight from Auckland was meant to land in Hawke's Bay at 7.40am, but is now set to land at 10.05, almost a two-and-a-half hour delay.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the fog started to clear at the airport around 9am.

"Very light winds overnight caused the fog to linger on Thursday morning," he said.

Some flights due to depart from Hawke's Bay Airport were also delayed in leaving.