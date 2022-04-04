Police say people are holding information about an attack that left a man in a Mahia ditch on March 1. Photo / File

Facebook posts may hold vital clues as to the life-threatening injuries suffered by a man at Mahia almost a month ago.

First thought to have been the result of an accident, the 47-year old's injuries were later believed to have stemmed from an assault.

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter, of Gisborne Tairawhiti CIB, said the male was found in a ditch alongside Newcastle St in Mahia on March 1 - a Wednesday.

Police were informed by the St John Ambulance and the local man, was eventually taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, where he remains with injuries which mean he is still unable to be interviewed.

An appeal for information via the media was made by police on 29 March 2020 which had resulted in several people coming forward who have assisted police.

"We are now aware that on the night of the assault a number of Facebook posts were made which identified one of the people responsible for the assault," Hunter said.

"Some of these posts were made by members of the Mahia community but were taken down a couple of hours later."

Police ask for anyone who may have viewed or saved these posts to contact them via 105 and quote file number 220302/3743.

''The man's injuries were initially reported to be an accident but are now being investigated as a grievous assault,'' Hunter said.

''Police know that a number of people hold information which will identify the person or persons responsible for the injuries to the victim,'' he said.

Police released a statement on Tuesday urging witnesses or people with any information to contact the investigation team via 105 and quote file number 220302/3743."

Information can also be given directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter at the Gisborne Police Station.