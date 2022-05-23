A scene from Theatre Hawke's Bay's Legally Blonde: The Musical, which opens on June 16.

Bursting onto the stage in mid-June, Legally Blonde: The Musical is an action-packed, feel-good musical based on the novel and the hit movie of the same name.

With a dazzling pop score, memorable characters, dynamic dance numbers, and a lot of pink - this is the perfect musical to help shake off those Covid blues and return to see live theatre at its best!

The story centres around Elle Woods, a sorority-girl-turned-Harvard-law-student, and ultimately delivers a strong feminist message - you don't have to change who you are to be successful in this world.

Dressed head to toe in signature pink, Elle's not-so-feminist motivation for attending Harvard law school is to convince ex-boyfriend Warner that she can be the "serious" woman he thinks he needs.

After battling to get accepted into law school, Elle is subsequently mocked and excluded by her fellow law students.

Rather than letting it define or defeat her, she gradually begins to find her own way.

Elle never sacrifices her identity or her signature blonde locks, and eventually discovers her true worth amounts to more than her superficial beauty, dispelling the "dumb blonde" stereotype and giving us a new kind of female protagonist to root for!

Theatre Hawke's Bay president Kim Wright says bringing the character of Elle Woods to life is local superstar Nicole Brebner.

"Nicole is a Hawke's Bay local who has recently returned home following the completion of a Bachelor of Performing Arts, specialising in Music Theatre, at the National Academy of Singing and Dramatics Arts (NASDA)," Wright says.

"The chance to take on such an epic role is a dream come true for her and couldn't have come at a better time.

"Covid has delayed some overseas travel for Brebner which, fortunately for local audiences, means they are able to experience her amazing talent right here in the Bay.

"There is no doubt Nicole is one to watch, as an actor, singer and dancer who is no stranger to Theatre Hawke's Bay having previously tread the boards in Anything Goes, A Night in Vegas, and Grease. She is truly delighted to return to the stage this year to bring the incomparable Elle Woods to life!"

Playing opposite Brebner, in the role of the geeky but kind Harvard teaching assistant Emmett, is Antonio Della Barca, another young actor, singer, dancer and local talent.

"Antonio studied for five years at Otago University and, just like Nicole, holds a Bachelor of Performing Arts in Music Theatre as well as a Graduate Diploma endorsed in music.

"He returned to the stage last year, performing his first lead role as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the highly successful 2021 Theatre Hawke's Bay production of Assassins.

"Both Antonio and Nicole are passionate musical theatre stars and, supported by a talented cast, guarantee you a show that's packed with so much fun - to quote a character from the opening number - you'll have tears coming out of your noses!"

Legally Blonde: The Musical is directed by Emma Smith with choreography by Corinne Bowey and Musical Direction by Bojan Madzunarov.

Legally Blonde: The Musical opens at Theatre Hawke's Bay on June 16 and runs until July 2.

Tickets are available online through iTicket