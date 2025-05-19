Advertisement
‘Mum Talks’ help young driver find his way

NZ Police
2 mins to read

Arkyss and Senior Constable Chris Leppien in Hastings. Photo / NZ Police

A complaint about a high school student’s driving has been the catalyst for events leading to a positive outcome and a potential future police recruit.

Hastings Boys’ High School (HBHS) contacted school community officer Senior Constable Chris Leppien, after receiving complaints from members of the public about the driving behaviour of a student in HBHS uniform.

Leppien headed to the school the next day and stopped the offending vehicle when it left school.

The driver was 16-year-old Arkyss, who was on a learner licence and had three mates in his vehicle.

Leppien issued him a ticket and he was taken home by Road Policing Constable Jason Spence, who discovered Arkyss had a dream of becoming a police officer and was already attending the weekly Police Recruit Training sessions.

Leppien returned to school the next day and offered to help him get his restricted licence, with parental consent.

She shared the Cruisin’ with Chrissy driver education resource and Arkyss would walk to the police station to meet Leppien after work for driving lessons.

'Mum Talks' helped Arkyss understand the importance of following the rules. Photo / NZ Police
“Driving lessons provided the opportunity to have ‘mum talks’ with him about the importance of following the rules, making good choices, not caving to peer pressure and that police want role models,” says Leppien.

A month late, Arkyss sat and passed his restricted licence.

Arkyss says he wouldn’t have got his restricted licence without Leppien.

“She helped me with the tools I needed to get my licence, but she also made me realise the importance of sticking to the road and licence rules and why they are in place.”

Arkyss says he has learnt his lesson and is focused on his future, which he hopes will one day see him become a police officer.

