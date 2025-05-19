‘Mum Talks’ help young driver find his way

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A complaint about a high school student’s driving has been the catalyst for events leading to a positive outcome and a potential future police recruit.

Hastings Boys’ High School (HBHS) contacted school community officer Senior Constable Chris Leppien, after receiving complaints from members of the public about the driving behaviour of a student in HBHS uniform.

Leppien headed to the school the next day and stopped the offending vehicle when it left school.

The driver was 16-year-old Arkyss, who was on a learner licence and had three mates in his vehicle.

Leppien issued him a ticket and he was taken home by Road Policing Constable Jason Spence, who discovered Arkyss had a dream of becoming a police officer and was already attending the weekly Police Recruit Training sessions.