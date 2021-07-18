Mum of Hawke's Bay teen with cystic fibrosis hails new drug funding

Amber Fisher, left, and mum Claire Fisher in 2016. Photo / NZME

A Hawke's Bay family is celebrating Pharmac's funding of Trikafta - a drug that will increase both the quality and length of life of New Zealanders who are living with cystic fibrosis.

It comes after some 18 months of campaigning led by Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand and championed locally by the Fisher family.

Pharmac has also announced it has made NZ the first country to make an application for access to the drug for patients under 12.

Claire Fisher, mum of teenager Amber Fisher who is living with cystic fibrosis, says the progress helps sustain their hope for a Trikafta-funded future.

"We will be crossing our fingers that sooner rather than later we hear the amazing news that New Zealand is doing the right thing and ensuring that all Kiwis that can benefit from Trikafta have access to it."

The funding of Trikafta would make accessible a medication that previously cost upwards of $400,000 a year.

Trikafta is a landmark drug treatment that succeeds in around 90 per cent of patients with cystic fibrosis, increasing their quality of life and life expectancy.

"When Pharmac funds Trikafta we will no longer consider our daughter has a life-shortening condition, we will know that she has time to achieve all of her goals and dreams."