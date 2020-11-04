Mum jailed for role in armed Havelock North home invasion

The Napier courthouse, where a mum of four was sentenced to three years' jail for her part in a home invasion. Photo / File

A mother of four with a minimal history of offending has been sentenced to three years in prison for her part in a Havelock North home invasion in which a co-offender brandished a loaded gun.

Vienna Sulusi, along with two others, had been enlisted by a half-sister to go to the house to take a car as collateral pending the recovery of $7000 said to have been placed with a woman at the address, but then claimed to have been stolen in a burglary, according to a Crown summary presented in Napier District Court on Tuesday.

She later told police she had been aware co-offender Renee Nahora had the gun as they entered the house but believed it was only for intimidation.

Sulusi admitted a charge of aggravated burglary and other lesser offences, while Nahora is still to be sentenced.

A summary presented by Crown prosecutor James Bridgman said the incident happened on March 2, 2019, the day after Nahora had rung the eventual victim saying she would take the vehicle as "collateral" if the cash wasn't returned.

The sisters and two associates, one said to be a male wearing a gang patch, drove to the address where Nahora had entered via an open window and unlocked a door, while the victim and a friend were asleep.

Nahora then fetched the firearm from the group's vehicle and unwrapped it from a small red blanket in front of the woken victim inside.

During a search for vehicle keys, Sulusi told Nahora to empty the victim's handbag and told her sister to hurry when she realised the victim was telephoning the police.

Sulusi picked-up sets of car keys and house keys and a wallet and the four left the house in the vehicle in which they had arrived, and the victim's Ford Falcon.

Defence counsel Richard Stone said Sulusi had four children who were the motivation for her to turn her life around after becoming involved in drug addiction. He said that despite the addiction to methamphetamine, which was being overcome, Sulusi had not offended in any other "serious way", but added: "This is serious."

Judge Bridget Mackintosh appreciated Sulusi's lesser involvement but said it was her presence with two others who had joined in support that enabled the offence to be committed.