Multiple emergency callouts across Hawke's Bay over weekend, including suspicious house fire

Three people suffered moderate injuries in three separate crashes across Hawke's Bay over the weekend. Photo / NZME

Three people suffered moderate injuries in a spate of crashes across Hawke's Bay over the weekend which kept emergency crews busy.

A Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade crew had to remove one person from a vehicle after a two-car crash on State Highway 2, in Dannevirke, early on Friday evening.

The crash on the main road to the north end of the town was reported just after 5.30pm.

A police spokesperson said one person was moderately injured in the crash.

A section of the road was closed to traffic for more than an hour but was reopened by 7pm that night.

Emergency services also responded to a crash on Tamumu Rd, in Waipawa, involving a building about 9.40pm on Friday.

Police could not provide more information about what type of building was involved, though it is understood to have happened near the railway lines.

Two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by St John ambulance, one with moderate injuries, another with minor injuries.

One person was also taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries following a single-car crash on SH51, near Awatoto, on Saturday night about 9.40pm where the car had rolled onto nearby railway tracks.

Several vehicles were also damaged in a nose-to-tail incident involving six vehicles on the Hawke's Bay Expressway between Napier and Hastings about 4.30pm on Friday.

The road was not reported to have been closed, but traffic was slowed.

It was also unclear if there had been any injuries, but no one was understood to have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Meanwhile, investigations into a suspicious house fire north of Nuhaka on Friday night are ongoing, police say.

Emergency services were called to the unoccupied house a few kilometres north of Nuhaka about 7pm on Friday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

Firefighting crews from Wairoa, Mahia and Nuhaka arrived to find the 7 by 10-metre dwelling "totally involved in fire".

The house was believed to be unoccupied, with no reports of injuries or persons involved, she said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious with investigators from FENZ and police conducting a scene investigation on Saturday morning.

"Inquiries are ongoing," he said.