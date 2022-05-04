Several people were taken into custody and one is facing charges following disorder incident on Marine Parade. Photo / NZME

Three people were taken into custody and one is facing charges following a disorder incident on Marine Parade on Wednesday night.

A police spokesman said police received seven different calls in 10 minutes from 9pm to 9.10pm regarding a disorder on Marine Parade.

Police attended the scene and moved people on, but returned after more reports came in soon after of continued disorderly behaviour and breaches of the peace.

Three people were taken into custody following the incident.

Two were released without charges and one will appear in Napier District Court on Thursday.

The police spokesperson said the charges include obstructing / hindering police.

The police spokesperson said there was no further information on if there were any injuries or property damage associated with the incident.

