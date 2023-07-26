Lot 8 sold to Timahanga Station for $17,000.

There was strong demand for quality bulls and spirited bidding at Mt Mable Angus for their 38th annual sale of rising 2-year-old bulls last month.

The Friel family were pleased to sell 27/30 bulls under the hammer, plus one sold straight afterwards, for a sale average of $10,200.

Lot 13 sold for $21,000 to Bill Herrick (both are sired by Cricklewood Pandemic P056).

Lot 13, Mt Mable 2128, fetched the top price of $21,000 paid commercially by a new buyer at Mt Mable, Bill Herrick from Martinborough.

Mt Mable 2128 is a son of the aptly named Cricklewood Pandemic P056, which the Friels bought at the 2020 Gisborne bull sales, in partnership with Nuhaka-based, Kenhardt Angus for $92,000.

Pandemic has bred very well at both studs, with the brothers of Mt Mable 2128 commanding high prices at both studs’ bull sales.

Additionally, semen from this bull has been used in Australia with very pleasing results and increased demand year on year.

Kevin and Megan Friel were pleased to welcome their returning clients and several first-time buyers of their bulls, and said Bjorn Anderson from PGG Wrightsons did a sterling job of auctioning this year’s bulls.

The offering of bulls was unfortunately reduced by an outbreak of fighting after the February flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The river flats of the Mt Mable property were inundated by up to two metres of flood waters from the Manawatu River.

With this grazing not available, the two mobs of bulls had to be grazed on lesser quality pastures, in close proximity to each other and other stock classes.

This unfortunately resulted in fighting within the mobs, with the resulting injuries and withdrawals.

The Friels were delighted to receive assistance from neighbours, and Kumeroa Dog Trial club members, to resurrect all of the fencing on the flats, which were demolished in the fast-flowing flood.

Caitlin, Mitchell and Finn taking some time away from rebuilding in Napier.

This was especially appreciated as the couple’s minds were on their family in Napier who lost their entire house at Awatoto to the cyclonic flooding as a result of failed stop banks.

The Friel family extend their thanks to all their buyers, underbidders, helpers, agents and stock firms for their support on sale day and look forward now to offering yearling bulls suitable for yearling heifer and cow mating for sale in September.



