Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Motorist injured in power pole crash still in Hawke's Bay Hospital

The scene of the crash on Henderson Rd, on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

By Sahiban Hyde

A teenage male is in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash that cut power ot hundreds of homes.

The crash on Henderson Road, Hastings just before 8.30am on Saturday, involved a car crashing into and toppling a power pole.

It left 914 Unison power consumers in Flaxmere and Twyford without power.

By 12.45pm only 11 were still without power, Unison spokesman Danny Gough said.

Two power poles (one which the car hit and another with a significant crack), cross arms and powerlines needed to be repaired.