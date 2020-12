A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash on Middle Road, Poukawa. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious motorcycle crash on Middle Road, Poukawa.

The crash occurred around 1.55pm on Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist is in a serious condition and will be transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place on Mutiny Road and Te Aute Trust Road.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

