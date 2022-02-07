Art Deco enjoyers will be dancing for joy at the news that more than 50 events can still go ahead. Costumed dancers at the unofficial Art Deco weekend last year. Photo / Ian Cooper.

Organisers of the Art Deco Festival have confirmed that 53 events will proceed under the red light setting.

The schedule includes eight new events includes radio plays, luncheons, dining events and a selection of shows.

Art Deco Trust festival director Greg Howie said the events were a mixture of independent, associated and Art Deco Trust events, with all the newly added events organised by the Trust.

"We put the new events on sale on Wednesday, they sold really well, a few of them have already sold out."

He said the team were able to reimagine events because they could react quickly to the change in circumstances only a few weeks out.

"It was a bit of a scramble. We've got a good team, so we were lucky and the team was all on board and we were able to kick into gear with the plan we put in place."

For those that don't have tickets to the events he said there will be the Garden Bar, a pop-up hospitality hotspot below the Napier Sound Shell with live performances from Thursday February 17 to Sunday February 20.

"It's the third year that we have done it. Heaps of really cool local product and we've got Peg & Pickle in there as well doing the catering. It will be a really fun way for people to engage with the festival if they don't have tickets to the events."

All events follow government guidelines under the red light setting and require a vaccine pass for attendance.