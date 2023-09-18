A strategic approach to motorcycle safety is not just about roads. It involves all players in improving knowledge, attitudes, behaviours and skills as well. Photo / 123rf

As part of Motorcycle Awareness Month, Hawke’s Bay Classic Motorcycle Club (HBCMCC) has teamed up with RoadSafe HB and ACC to put on a public community event to promote road safety for motorcyclists and increase awareness of Ride Forever courses.

The idea for the event was developed by the HB Classic Motorcycle Club and has been supported by ACC and RoadSafe HB. The event will be an afternoon of fun interesting road safety-focused displays, demonstrations, competitions and activities to participate in for a gold coin donation along with food and coffee available.

Hawke’s Bay Classic Motorcycle Club president Dickie Waterer explained the club has partnered with Roadsafe HB and ACC for a few years now.

“We consider that the work they do to endeavour to keep motorcyclists safe is worthy of our support as a responsible motorcycle club,” he said.

Hawke’s Bay Classic Motorcycle Club president Dickie Waterer helps organise bike safety events for Motorcycle Awareness Month.

For the club, the event enables the group to spread the message of riding safely, responsibly and considerately to others, both in and non-club, motorcyclists.

Waterer said the event is important and he “hopes it will inform and encourage both motorcyclists and non-motorcyclists, to improve their riding and driving skills”.

On Sunday, September 24, from 11am to 3pm, everyone is invited down to the SplashPlanet car park on Grove Rd, Hastings for a BBQ where local riders will be doing demonstrations on riding skills and techniques, RoadSafe will do bike checks and encourage attendees to sign up for a Ride Forever course.

The HBCMCC president said the event is catering for 200 people, “but we would love to see more”.

As part of Motorcycle Awareness Month, RoadSafe will also be handing out Crash Cards as part of their Crash Card trial.

Motorcycle crashes can be high-impact and cause serious injury. Fast and effective treatment is crucial to saving lives and that is where the Motorcycle Crash Card comes in.

The Motorcycle Crash Card is a small card that motorcyclists can carry in their helmets with a small all-weather dot that adheres to the exterior of your helmet telling first responders the Crash Card is in the rider’s helmet.

If the rider is unconscious or unresponsive the card will provide the first responders with the rider’s personal information.

ACC’s Motorcycle Awareness Month has been running since 2017, to raise motorcyclists’ awareness of how to stay safer on the road.

September 2023 has been chosen as the month for Motorcycle Awareness Month (MAM) due to the warmer weather of spring which encourages motorcycle riders to get back on their bikes and take to the road

MAM provides ACC and the Ride Forever team opportunities to engage with motorcycle clubs, road safety partners and the motorcycle retail sector to run activities that deliver relevant safe motorcycle riding messages that align with any (or all) of the five pillars of the ACC Motorcycle Safety Strategy of:

Human factors

Personal protection

Vehicle technology

Rider skills

Roads and roadsides.

The objectives of the MAM23 are to increase Motorcycle Awareness Month engagement with riders by getting riders to: