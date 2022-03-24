More rain ahead for Hawke's Bay

Wednesday flooding of the waka ama precinct at the Clive River between Napier and Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

National weather agency MetService has issued a new warning for as much as 130mm of rain to follow the deluge which has hit Hawke's Bay on Wednesday and Thursday.

The warning was issued at 5.15pm on Thursday and was for the 25 hours from 7pm Thursday to Friday at 8pm.

It forecast periods of heavy rain bringing a "further" 90-130mm of rain to accumulate on top of what had already fallen.

Peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h were forecast and more localised projections for the cities and major towns ranged from 45mm in Wairoa from midnight to midnight, more than half during the morning, about 40mm in Waipukurau and mostly in the morning, to about 16mm in Napier from midnight to soon after midday.