Business owners have made it clear to council that they are not feeling safe in the CBD, and something needs to be done. Photo / Paul Taylor

A petition with 445 signatories asking for one month of free parking was received and accepted at Thursday's Hastings District Council meeting.

Hastings business owner and petitioner Janette Caplan spoke at the council meeting, before the council unanimously decided to approve one month of free parking.

Caplan, owner of Holland Fashion Shoes, created the free parking petition to try to support businesses in the Hastings CBD - offering free parking for one month to draw customers back into the city centre.

Parking will be free for July and will apply to all CBD car parks, still requiring people to adhere to the time limits.

A parking reserve fund will cover the resulting loss of parking fee revenue of $51,000 for the month.

This announcement comes just days after Hastings District Council councillors and Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst attended a Hastings City Business Association members' evening.

The evening was held for CBD business owners to hear council's post-Covid recovery action plan and have a chance to share their own opinions and concerns.

The business owners also heard about plans for upcoming Matariki and Blossom Festival celebrations and new art installations planned to attract people back into town.

At Tuesday's public meeting, Caplan spoke about how unsafe she feels in her own shop and walking along Heretaunga St.

Caplan compared the council's smartening up the town to "putting lipstick on a pig".

"I would rather see the money going towards keeping the people in town safe," Caplan said.

Parking was on everyone's mind at Tuesday's meeting, most owners echoing the petition sentiment that paid parking was causing the lack of customers after Covid.

Business owners also opened up about safety concerns in the town and how closer parking could also help staff feel secure.

Although some considered more than just parking needs to be addressed around safety.

The Hastings Mayor said Tuesday's meeting of business owners was "great" and highlighted concerns she was unaware of.

"The safety and security of business owners and staff is our number one priority.

"First and foremost, before we focus on festivals and events, our people must feel safe."

Mayor Hazlehurst said ways to fix the safety and security issues were an important topic at Thursday's council meeting.

Funding for safety and security in the inner city has been brought forward for immediate action and further investment considered to increase the presence of City Assist and add to the already extensive CCTV network.

Janette Caplan was approached and has declined any further comment on the issue.