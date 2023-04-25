The North Island championships Sheep Dog Trials at Lochinver Station start on Monday, with more than 400 dogs entered from throughout the country. Photo / File

The Mohaka Sheep Dog Trials on Sunday proved to be a landmark in the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery for parts of the hammered Northern Hawke’s Bay area.

More than 100 dogs trialled at Paroa Station, where the trials were originally scheduled to be held on March 25-26, almost all not previously qualified for the upcoming nationals and many chasing the points necessary to be able to compete in the ultimate challenge.

The North Island championships at Lochinver Station, on the Rangitaiki Plains between Napier and Taupo, start on Monday, with more than 400 dogs entered from throughout the North and South islands, and the South Island and New Zealand Championships will start on May 22 at the Warepa Collie Club course in South Otago.

While the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association has granted dispensation for cyclone-impacted dogs to qualify based on points from last season, chances of new dogs qualifying in Northern Hawke’s Bay and the East Coast have been limited because of club trial cancellations, including those near at hand at Wairoa in the Hawke’s Bay centre and Ruakituri and Waingake in the Poverty Bay centre.

Also cancelled in Hawke’s Bay because of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, or by the difficulties created for farmers and staff trying to get away from their farms to compete, were trials at Te Pohue (February 17-18), Takapau (February 24-25) and Patoka (March 3-4), the season in the area resuming at Tikokino.

The February 13-14 cyclone’s aftermath has also caused the Wairoa district’s distancing and separation from the rest of Hawke’s Bay, currently at least a five-hour trip away via Waikaremoana and Taupo.

“The likes of Josh Powdrell who had his first Open placing at Waimarama, lives up the Bushy Knoll road, and they’ve just got their bridge back,” said Mohaka trial organiser Sheena Martin.

Among those to grasp the opportunity, with open arms and all four paws, at the Mohaka trials, were Jonty Parrott, of Tukemokihi Station, and maiden dog Flea, claiming Parrott Open points for the first time in winning the straight hunt and finishing third in the zig-zag won by 2022 New Zealand straight hunt champion Ned George, of Wairoa, with Rex.

Martin said it was “fantastic” to have 15 maiden trialists, with Harry Smith and Connor gaining their first Open placings.

Of the entries, 55 huntaways and 42 heading dogs were not previously qualified, which she said was “a good indication of how tough it is for our young competitors to qualify.”

“The Wairoa district is the home of three Open Trials, two of which were cancelled after the Cyclone,” she said.

“Mohaka was postponed to allow the flats to dry out. It would have been very easy to cancel, but we pushed on to give all the competitors a chance. Thankfully, several achieved the points they needed.”

Further south, the damage from the storm meant some other compromising and improvisation was needed, with slips on the Okawa course off Taihape Rd meaning the long head was held on the straight hunt course at trials held on March 31-April 1.

In the Wairarapa-Southern Hawke’s Bay centre, the Akitio and Weber trials were cancelled, but there has since been trials at seven clubs, including the WSHB championships hosted by the Wainui Valley club at Tautane, near Herbertville, on March 12.

New Zealand team captain Guy Peacock and Chief won the long head title, short head and yard honours went to Bernard Arends and Tarn, the zig zag hunt went to Tim Stevenson and Banjo, and the straight hunt was won by Brent Matthews and Quid.

Results of recent sheep dog trials in Hawke’s Bay

Okawa (March 31-April 1):

Long head: Lindsay Schmidt, Jed, 98.5pts, 1; Jim Wilson, Cap, 98pts, 2; Peter Williams, Ike, 97.5pts, 3; Laurie Horsefall, Jed, 97pts, 4; Graham Duff, Jess, 96.75pts, 5. Intermediate – Jim Wilson, Cap; Maiden – Jake Ellingham, Lou.

Short head and yard: Peter Williams, Guide, 95.5pts, 1; Jeremy Berry, Vent, 94pts, 2; Chris Redmond Dee, 92pts, 3; Lindsay Schmidt, Dolly, 91.5pts, 4; Clark Chrystal, Prince, 91pts, 5. Intermediate – Jeremy Berry, Vent; Maiden – Nigel Clark, Spy.

Zig zag hunt: Mark Loye, Stone, 96.25pts, 1; Stu Stalker, Monk, 96pts, 2; Grant Magee, Belle, 95.5pts, 3; Dan Jury, Chrystal, 95.25pts, 4; Jack Murray, Phil, 95pts, 5. Intermediate – Mark Loye, Stone; Maiden – Stu Stalker, Harry.

Straight hunt: Dylan Gallien, Troop, 96.5pts, 1; Jack Ellingham, Rome, 96pts, 2; Grant Magee, Belle, 95.5pts, 3; Hamish Mead, Ruby, 95pts, 4; Paddy Burke, Murphy, 94.5pts, 5. Intermediate and maiden – Jack Ellingham, Rome.

Taradale (April 14-15):

Long head: Bob Bruce, Ruby,9.5pts, 1; Graeme Ryder, Jaco, 97pts, 2; Jeremy Berry, Vent, 96pts, 3; Steve Ponsonby, Chook, 95pts, 4; Laurie Horsefall, Thor, 94.5pts, 5. Intermediate – Jeremy Berry, Vent; Maiden – Tom Deighton, Boo.

Short head and yard: Jamie Shrubsall, Ace, 96.5pts, 1; Junior Mullins, Ace, 96pts, 2; Bruce D’Ath, Ted, 94pts, 3; Peter Williams, Guide, 93.5pts, 4; Howard Ingles, Clyde, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Junior Mullins, Ace; Maiden – Chris Redmond, Jimmy.

Zig zag hunt: Lindsay Wink, Grace, 95pts, 1; Jamie Shrubsall, Bess, 94.5pts, 2; Tori Nicholson, Lou, 94pts, 3; Jamie Shrubsall, Manson, 93.5pts, 4; Grant Magee, Belle, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Lindsay Wink, Grace; Maiden – Tori Nicholson, Lou.

Straight hunt: Jamie Shrubsall, Rusty, 96pts, 1; Jamie Shrubsall, Bess, 95.5pts, 2; David Black, Mint, 95pts, 3; Jim Wilson, Mace, 94.5pts, 4; Rocky Hawkins, Box, 94pts, 5. Intermediate – Jamie Shrubsall, Bess; Maiden – Hamish Mead, Millie.

Te Aute (April 21-22):

Long head: Bob Bruce, Ruby, 97.5pts, 1; Bob Bruce, Susan, 95.5pts, 2; Graham Duff, Jess, 94pts, 2; Dave Evans, Meg, 93.5pts, 4; Jim Wilson, Cap, 93.25pts, 5. Intermediate –Dave Evans, Meg; Maiden – Tom Deighton, Ace.

Short head and yard: Graham Duff, Jess, 97pts, 1; Bob Bruce, Ruby, 95.5pts, 2; Peter Williams, Ike, 95pts, 3; Jim Wilson, Cap, 94pts, 4; Lindsay Schmidt, Jed, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Peter Williams, Ike; Tom Deighton, Ace.

Zig Zag hunt: Ian Healey, Tempo, 96pts, 1; Rob Gallien, Shield, 95pts, 2; Tim Stevenson, Raid, 94pts, 3; Dan Jury, Chrystal, 93.5pts, 4; Matt Murphy, Hugh, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Ian Healey, Tempo; Maiden – Jock Stratton, Bella.

Straight hunt: Lou Watt, Izzy, 98pts, 1; Dan Jury, Chrystal, 96pts, 2; Grant Magee, Belle, 95.75pts, 3; Dan Jury, Ice, 93pts, 4; Rob Gallien, Murk, 92pts, 5. Intermediate – Dan Jury, Ice; Maiden – Ben Weeks, Heidi.

Mohaka (April 23)

Long head: Allan Irwin, Murray, 91pts, 1; Steve Kelleher, Ace, 90pts, 2; Barry McIntyre, Spike, 88pts, 3; Hannah Hutchinson, Lola, 85pts, 4; Angus Twigley, Kate, 83pts, 5. Intermediate - Allan Irwin, Murray; Maiden – Angus Twigley, Kate.

Short head and yard: Allan Irwin, Murray, 92.5pts, 1; Tom Manson, Trim, 91.5pts, 2; Harry Smith, King, 85pts, 3; Barry McIntyre, Spike, 82pts, 4; Jamie Powdrell, Jag, 80.5pts, 5. Intermediate – Allan Irwin, Murray; Maiden – Tom Manson, Trim.

Zig zag hunt: Ned George, Rex, 92.5pts, 1; Angus Twigley, Grouse, 92pts, 2; Jonty Parrott, Flea, 91.5pts, 3; Toni Blundell, Grace, 91pts, 4; Hannah Hutchinson, Sparkles, 90.5pts, 5. Intermediate and Maiden – Ned George, Rex.

Straight hunt: Jonty Parrott, Flea, 97pts, 1; Bex Scragg, Scooby, 96pts, 2; Angus Twigley, Phill, 95pts, 3; Angus Twigley, Grouse, 94pts, 4; Connor Ratana, Coby, 93pts, 5. Intermediate and maiden: Jonty Parrott, Flea.