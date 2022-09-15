'Moderate risk' of thunderstorms, heavy rain for parts of Hawke's Bay

Dark clouds rolling in over Pakipaki near Hastings on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

There is a "moderate risk" of thunderstorms hitting parts of Hawke's Bay during Thursday afternoon and evening, MetService has reported.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said that was due to an "unstable air mass" and would be mostly felt in southern parts of the region.

Those thunderstorms could be accompanied by bursts of heavy rain.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms today, there is one coming quite close to Napier at the moment," Loots said, about 2pm on Thursday.

"But going into tomorrow [Friday] it is going to be mainly fine."

He said it would be a frosty Friday morning, with the temperature getting down to around zero in Hastings and slightly higher in other areas like Napier.

"Those temperatures will be slightly warmer going into Saturday morning - but it will still be frosty particularly inland and in sheltered places."

He said it would be mainly fine conditions throughout the weekend in the region, without wet weather, and a high pressure system was causing some chilly mornings.

"What has happened is on Wednesday a cold front swept across the country and it is slowly being replaced by this high pressure system which is just leading to clear calm conditions overnight, which is optimal for temperature escaping overnight time and leading to these frosty conditions."

Last Wednesday morning, a freakish frost saw fruit growers scrambling to save their crops, particularly stone fruit and early varieties of grapes.

MetService reported last Wednesday morning was officially the coldest morning of the year at its weather station in Hastings, which reached a low of -1.8C.

Unofficial reports had the temperature plummet as low as -3.5C a few kilometres further south.