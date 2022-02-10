Countdown, Carlyle Street, Napier. NEWS April 2021 Hawke's Bay Today Photograph by Warren Buckland

A Black Power gang member allegedly struck a Mongrel Mob rival "numerous blows" with a steel bar during a fight at Napier's Countdown Carlyle supermarket last night, a court has been told.

The Black Power defendant was charged with wounding with intent and appeared in the Hastings District Court today. His name was suppressed and he was remanded in custody without plea to appear in the Napier District Court on March 2.

The victim suffered numerous large gashes to the head and a laceration of the elbow, according to a police summary of facts presented to the court.

Police allege that the altercation began in the supermarket carpark with the two men throwing things at each other, including stones.

The defendant chased the victim through the carpark and caught him by the supermarket main entrance.

The defendant then allegedly struck the victim "numerous blows" with the bar before the victim fled into the supermarket, the summary said.

A shopper earlier told Hawke's Bay Today that it had been pretty quiet in the supermarket before the altercation.

The shopper, who did not wish to be named, then heard "repeated banging like a trolley running into one of the windows, and yelling".

A small group of shoppers stayed at the back of the supermarket and then saw a man with a head wound dripping blood, being given first aid by supermarket staff.