Ocean Spa is undergoing some upgrades.

The temporary closure of Ocean Spa on Wednesday, February 1, has been met with a mixed response from punters, some taking to social media and having their say. One regular gymgoer wasn’t too happy.

“I’m so gutted. It was such late notice letting us know the day prior. I hope it’s only for a week.”

Another regular at the gym said he went along for mental health reasons and understood the work needed to be done.

“It’s one of those things. The wiring was absolutely shot. There was an electrician there a lot. Sometimes it needs to be shut down to get it done. We’re going to miss it.”

Napier City Council sports and recreation manager Glenn Lucas said the decision to close the complex in the middle of the holiday season was all about timing.

“After the January holiday peak, visitation is generally quiet until the following school holiday period in April, when we would like the facility to be open by. This timing aligned with the transfer of the lease on February 1.”

Glenn says Ocean Spa is a well-loved place and wear and tear is normal.

Ocean Spa pools are closed for a couple of months.

“We are doing due diligence to make sure we are across the whole facility and what it might need immediately and over the next few years. It means we can begin our management of it and our delivery of services from a strong foundation knowing we are operating a safe, clean and accessible facility.”

Since taking over the operations of the facility, the council will be implementing new operating systems and hardware, replacing main electrical switchboards, installing new CCTV and data networks, upgrading the changing rooms and foyer, seismic strengthening the plant room, repairing the passive pool and lap pool and inducting and training staff in new systems and processes. Glenn says some of the responses of members of the public are understandable.

“Ocean Spa is a popular facility so the closure period is disruptive for some, however there has been a lot of support from members and the community as a whole.”

In partnership with the prior management company, it was the role of the council to monitor the maintenance and upkeep of the pools, while balancing the needs of continuous service provision.

“Every year scheduled maintenance has been performed and issues addressed as they arise. Examples of upgrades and repairs that have taken place in recent times are the installation of the sauna and relining of the toddler pool.”

He believes the condition of the facility is consistent with its 20-year age.

“It’s important to us, as the new caretakers of this wonderful and much-loved destination, that we provide a clean, safe, and modern facility everyone can enjoy. To do this safely and efficiently, we need to close for a short period.”

The public might not notice many of the changes as some are foundational and required in order to keep the facility operational.

“But there will be some obvious changes for patrons to enjoy on their return.”

Plans for future upgrades will be ongoing.

“These will require engagement with customers and the community to ensure improvements are geared towards what people require and would like to see in the facility.”

Glenn says the council would like to extend a huge thank you to those who have cared for and managed the facility for the last 20 years.

“Thank you also to members and users of Ocean Spa for their understanding and patience during the closedown period, we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”

Ocean Spa facility reopens

Gym: Wednesday, February 8

The Bach Cafē: Monday, February 27

Pools: closed for eight weeks, reopen date yet to be determined.



