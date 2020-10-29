Mission complete as renovated Hawke's Bay restaurant opens its doors

Mission Estate Restaurant manager Daniel Jaretz is thrilled with the end result of the renovations. Photo / Paul Taylor

It certainly is mission accomplished at one of Hawke's Bay's finest restaurants.

The Mission Estate Restaurant has undergone an extensive renovation and it looks stunning.

The renovations include a new bar area that has been extended out into the garden. The well-stocked and well-lit bar is an inviting place to sit, relax, perhaps enjoy a bite to eat from the bar menu and take in the beautiful views exclusive to the Mission.

The dining area looks outstanding with beautiful fabric, new carpet and I really love the booth seating.

So much more intimate for a large group.

There's a new layout in reception with a lovely meet and greet area.

Restaurant manager Daniel Jaretz says he is very proud of the results and relieved to be back up and running at full capacity.

"We are thrilled with the end result which has moved us into modern times while still retaining the character of this beautiful building. I feel as if we have just the right balance."

The main restaurant has been closed for four months, offering limited dining upstairs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The aim was to reopen at Labour Weekend and while there was a rush to the finish line, they made it.

The Mission Estate Restaurant's new bar provides a lovely place to sit and relax . Photo / Paul Taylor

"We were just rushed off our feet over Labour Weekend and we had some really positive feedback about the renovations.

"One of the biggest changes for us really is the new bar area," Daniel said.

"We wanted to be able to offer people a casual place where they could just rock up without a booking, sit and have a coffee or a cocktail later in the day and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and beautiful views.

"During winter we will have a fire roaring so it will be nice and cosy. It's also an inviting space to have pre-dinner drinks or simply sit at the bar and enjoy some food from the bar menu."

Daniel, who has been restaurant manager for eight and a half years. says he loves his job.

"I love the people. About 95 per cent of my job is dealing with people, both staff and patrons. There's never a dull moment."

He says he has noticed over the years that people have become more adventurous when it comes to trying new dishes.

"People are willing to give it a go and try new dishes rather than sticking to the same old thing. I'm really looking forward to a busy summer season. Come and see us."

If you are planning on going for lunch or dinner, bookings are essential. However, if you want to go to the bar for a bite to eat and a beverage simply turn up.

The Mission Estate Restaurant is open from 10am seven days a week.