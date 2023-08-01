Bonnie Burch pleades for her sick daughter Lara to come home for help.

Lara Anderson’s mother and three children desperately want her home, fearing for her health after not hearing from her for eight months.

Hastings’ Bonnie Burch knows her daughter does not want to be found, but suspects her behaviour shortly before and after her disappearance is linked to a degenerative neurological condition she likely has.

Anderson, 48, an associate professor at a university in Melbourne, visited New Zealand from Australia in November last year, spending time in Palmerston North for a conference and Dunedin for a sabbatical.

Yet instead of returning to Australia, she flew to Dubai on Easter weekend without telling anyone, leaving behind her teenage children, her academic career, her cat and her home.

The last direct contact she has had with anyone in the family was a message she sent to her children at Christmas last year.

“At the end of 2020 she had what is called an acute psychotic break, which at her age is unusual for people when it is not drug or alcohol-induced,” which Burch claims was likely an indication she has a degenerative neurological condition.

Bonnie Burch, Hastings, holds a photo of her daughters Lara and Frank. Lara, pictured getting her PhD, has gone missing in Spain and her family are trying to locate her. Photo / Warren Buckland

“This is not her normal behaviour, she loves her kids. The two most important things in her life are her job and her children.”

Anderson was born and raised in Hawke’s Bay and lived in New Zealand for 30 years before she moved to Australia.

“She grew up in Napier, went to Port Hill, Napier Intermediate, Napier Girls’ High, got her PhD at Auckland University.”

She moved to Australia when she was 30 and has dual citizenship in both countries, which proved to be another hurdle for the family in locating her.

Francene Anderson (left) with Lara Anderson (right) and their aunt Bernice. Photo / Bonnie Burch

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) was unable to assist the family when Anderson first went missing, as she was travelling on an Australian passport.

A MFAT spokesperson said they could not comment on the circumstances of individual New Zealanders for privacy reasons, but said this followed international practice.

“New Zealand citizens who also hold citizenship of another country (“dual nationals”) may not be entitled to assistance, for example, if they have entered a country on their non-New Zealand passport, or if they are in the country of their other nationality,” the spokesperson said.

Anderson’s PhD is in Spanish, and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) located her in Spain with assistance from Interpol on April 15.

“The only information we were allowed to be told was that she was ok and nothing else,” Burch said.

“We’ve tried to tell everyone she is not well, we need to get her home.”

Lara Anderson, 48, went missing over Easter weekend. She was located in Spain, but did not want to contact her family. Her family are concerned that she is suffering from a degenerative neurological condition. Photo / Lara Anderson

Francene Anderson, Lara’s younger sister, said she felt stressed by her sister’s sudden disappearance and the fact that authorities will not help.

“She will be delusional, she will be paranoid. She is changing her email addresses regularly and she [likely] thinks she is still employed and on long service leave.”

She has had a lawyer apply to Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal to get the family administrative authority over Anderson’s finances so they can pay for her mortgage and life insurance bills, but they have not heard back if they will get a hearing.

“She is at risk of losing her house and insurance she has got because I can’t take over any payments on her behalf without administrative authority,” Francene Anderson said.

“To be allowing her to make these decisions for herself when she is really unwell to my mind is criminal.”

