Grade 1 Jazz with their NZAMD Exam Awards, from left teacher Caydee Whittle, Harper Gibbs, Kobhi Spooner, Evie Robson, Zoe O’Keeffe, Pippa Donald, Lulu Ward, Natalia Stewart, Hinekura Ioane, Ella Harvey, Maddison Tippett, teacher Zara Mackey.

Miss Tutu’s School of Dance recently celebrated the success of its students after receiving outstanding New Zealand Association of Modern Dance Registered Jazz Examination results.

All 49 students who were eligible to sit an exam this year gained a score of 79 per cent and above, with more than half of students gaining scores over 89 per cent.

The following 12 students received top scores of 94 per cent:

Grade 1 Jazz - Maddison Tippett, Zoe O’Keeffe, Pippa Donald, Evie Robson

Grade 2 Jazz - Bonnie MacLean

Grade 4 Jazz - Avis Kupa, Anabelle Tuiloma

Pre-Elementary Jazz - Breeana O’Keeffe

Elementary Jazz - Zara Mackey, Caydee Whittle, Claudia Boerjan, Rebecca Bushett

The jazz students of MTSOD work hard on their exam syllabus in terms one and two in preparation for these exams, which are held in August.

Students are required to perform precise jazz technique while also demonstrating excellent style, attitude and excellent dance performance.

Miss Tutu’s School of Dance Dancer of the Year, Avis Kupa, with head teacher Holly Keir.

Younger students who are not quite old enough to sit registered jazz examinations sat in-house assessments to help them prepare for future examinations. Twenty young dancers successfully sat their assessments.

Miss Tutu’s also recently presented its end-of-year Dance School trophy recipients for 2023. These awards are presented to students of all ages acknowledging outstanding achievements for examination performance and technique, personal improvements and achievements, demonstration of the MTSOD values and contribution to dance school life.

Award recipients for 2023:

Class Award for Sportsmanship - Pre-Elementary Jazz

Services to the Dance School - Taylah Annand

Junior Elite Cup - Bonnie MacLean

Senior Elite Cup - Breeana O’Keeffe

Junior Excellence Cup - Jessica Anderson/Selepa Ioane

Senior Excellence Cup - Isi Ormond

Junior Most Promising - Maddison Tippett

Senior More Promising - Rebecca Ganley

Highland Excellence Cup - Rebecca Bushett

Julie Appleton-Seymour Scholarship Winner - Amy Bibby

Dedication to Dance Award - Maggie Parsons

Dancer of the Year - Avis Kupa