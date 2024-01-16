Miss Tutu’s School of Dance recently celebrated the success of its students after receiving outstanding New Zealand Association of Modern Dance Registered Jazz Examination results.
All 49 students who were eligible to sit an exam this year gained a score of 79 per cent and above, with more than half of students gaining scores over 89 per cent.
The following 12 students received top scores of 94 per cent:
Grade 1 Jazz - Maddison Tippett, Zoe O’Keeffe, Pippa Donald, Evie Robson
Grade 2 Jazz - Bonnie MacLean
Grade 4 Jazz - Avis Kupa, Anabelle Tuiloma
Pre-Elementary Jazz - Breeana O’Keeffe
Elementary Jazz - Zara Mackey, Caydee Whittle, Claudia Boerjan, Rebecca Bushett
The jazz students of MTSOD work hard on their exam syllabus in terms one and two in preparation for these exams, which are held in August.
Students are required to perform precise jazz technique while also demonstrating excellent style, attitude and excellent dance performance.
Younger students who are not quite old enough to sit registered jazz examinations sat in-house assessments to help them prepare for future examinations. Twenty young dancers successfully sat their assessments.
Miss Tutu’s also recently presented its end-of-year Dance School trophy recipients for 2023. These awards are presented to students of all ages acknowledging outstanding achievements for examination performance and technique, personal improvements and achievements, demonstration of the MTSOD values and contribution to dance school life.
Award recipients for 2023:
Class Award for Sportsmanship - Pre-Elementary Jazz
Services to the Dance School - Taylah Annand
Junior Elite Cup - Bonnie MacLean
Senior Elite Cup - Breeana O’Keeffe
Junior Excellence Cup - Jessica Anderson/Selepa Ioane
Senior Excellence Cup - Isi Ormond
Junior Most Promising - Maddison Tippett
Senior More Promising - Rebecca Ganley
Highland Excellence Cup - Rebecca Bushett
Julie Appleton-Seymour Scholarship Winner - Amy Bibby
Dedication to Dance Award - Maggie Parsons
Dancer of the Year - Avis Kupa