Attending a Financial Capability Services meeting are (from left) Ngaio Bell, Kristal Leach, Minister Carmel Sepuloni, MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck, Carmel Thompson, Debbie Mackintosh and Kerry Henderson.

Attending a Financial Capability Services meeting are (from left) Ngaio Bell, Kristal Leach, Minister Carmel Sepuloni, MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck, Carmel Thompson, Debbie Mackintosh and Kerry Henderson.

The Napier Family Centre played host to some special guests three weeks ago when the Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni and Member of Parliament for Tukituki Anna Lorck, visited the centre.

The pair heard from regional Financial Capability Services about their successes and their plight for more Government support. These services stand to lose their additional Covid-19 funding when the community need is rising.

The meeting was positive with financial mentors and service managers highlighting how their services help everyday people.

The group talked about the importance of retaining additional Covid-19 government contribution funding that has enabled their teams to make a meaningful impact on locals over the past two years.

They shared success stories, talked about complex and rising community needs and showed concern for upcoming funding shortfalls at a time when the community needs their help the most.

Napier Family Centre CEO Kerry Henderson says they have been advocating to retain the current additional level of financial capability funding received over the past two years as this will help to meet community need.

Napier Family Centre is anticipating client financial capability needs to be like those seen in their services during and after the 2008 recession.

"The funding is critical looking forward and will help us meet the need," Kerry says.

Napier Family Centre financial capability services manager Debbie Mackintosh says the need for their services is only going to get greater and they already exceed their government contract numbers.

"Looking back at our statistics during and following the 2008 global financial crisis and recession, our services were hit hard with a sharp increase in client need during the 2008/09 financial year which continued to rise steeply until the peak in 2011/12 where we had a 207 per cent over-delivery on our government contracted client numbers.

"Although the client numbers started to taper, we still had a 188 per cent over delivery in the 2012/2013 financial year."

As a result of the impact of Covid-19, Debbie's services are anticipating a similar need in the years ahead, with a larger portion of society asking for help and client issues far more complex.

"Budgets are no longer simple and there is a lot more work required to help people," Debbie says.

"We are expecting a 40 per cent decrease in funding and a 20 per cent decrease in our Government contracted client numbers in the next financial year which would be a disservice to a diverse range of local Kiwis needing help."

Following the meeting with Minister Sepuloni, MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck says from the moment she heard from our region's budget support services needing her help, a meeting was organised.

"We got together and talked through the amazing work, success stories, and the challenges they have faced during Covid and looking ahead.

"In my role as local MP, it's my job to strongly advocate for the community and supporting our region's budgeting advice services is an area I'm very committed to, they are making a big difference for people across our region. It's been fantastic getting together with enthusiastic and dedicated women who with their teams are making a big difference."

Following the visit to Napier, Minister Sepuloni shared on her Facebook page how Hawke's Bay is blessed with so many passionate and dedicated people who serve their community so well.

"It was fantastic to hear from them and find out a bit more about what they do, and what they're seeing in the community."

Napier Family Centre helps a diverse range of clients. Kerry says they are here for everyone.

"We are actively looking to support our local businesses who are hurting right now, and Debbie gets referrals from everywhere for her insolvency expertise, as one example.

"The terrible impact of the past few years means we are seeing a larger portion of society, including working mums and dads, which used to get by financially are now struggling and requiring financial capability support.

"We have clients from a range of socio-economic groups and across suburbs. Many of our clients are just above the poverty line and miss traditional sources of government support. We expect to see more families, individuals and businesses needing our support in the coming years as the impacts of Covid-19 are truly felt."

■ If you need help getting on the right financial track visit www.napierfamilycentre.org.nz or call 06 843 7280 to book a confidential non-judgmental appointment.