A motorbike understood to have been amongst property seized by police at the weekend.

Drugs, guns, gold and about $200,000 in cash have been seized in a police Organised Crime Unit and Asset Recovery operation which has led to six arrests in Hawke’s Bay and three in Auckland.

One of the arrests was made when police stopped a vehicle on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo, and seized about 10kg of cannabis and a firearm, said unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy.

The operation culminated with the arrests in recent days, including the weekend.

Cannabis found in a car searched on the Napier-Taupō Rd. Photo / NZ Police

The Eastern District Police Organised Crime Unit executed a series of search warrants across Hawke’s Bay and Auckland relating to the operation, resulting in the disruption of a major drug distribution network with links to organised crime groups in Auckland.

On Friday, a series of search warrants were executed in Hawke’s Bay and Auckland where a significant amount of cash, drugs and firearms were seized.

Overall, as a result of the operation, Police seized 30 kilograms of cannabis, a quantity of MDMA and cocaine, three firearms including a pump action shotgun, and approximately $200,000 cash.

The Central District Asset Recovery unit also restrained four properties, eight vehicles and other valuable assets including gold.

Nine people are currently before the courts on a variety of charges including possession of cannabis for supply, possession of MDMA for supply and possession of cocaine as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

$200,000 in cash was found. Photo / NZ Police

Eastern Police arrested six people aged between 27 and 65, who are due to reappear in Napier District Court on August 9. Auckland Police arrested three people aged between 22 and 67, and they are due to reappear in Manukau District Court on August 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant McCarthy said: “This has been an ongoing investigation in Hawke’s Bay over several months. The amount of money they are making and the assets they are collecting are concerning.”

Police Central Asset Recovery Unit officer-in-c Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer said: “Operation Overlord is an illustration of the lengths individuals go to in obtaining cannabis for on-sale, and an indication of the scale of demand.”

A ute seized during the operation. Photo / NZ Police

“Well-organised and prolific drug dealing offenders inevitably channel their illicit funds into assets for their own personal gain,” he said. “Removing this product and the assets derived from the sale of illicit drugs ensures the community are safe and the risk to their wellbeing is reduced”.