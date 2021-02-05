Military to lead Art Deco Festival vintage car parade in Napier

The Royal New Zealand Navy band performing at the Art Deco Festival in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Up to 150 soldiers will lead the Vintage Car Parade at this year's Art Deco Festival in Napier.

Forming part of the Charter Parade and Military March, the soldiers will take pride of place at the parade on February 20.

New Zealand Defence Force WO1 Paul Mumm said the Charter Parade represents the bond between the military and the community.

"The 5th/7th Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment hold the charter to Napier City," he said.

"This means they are entrusted with the protection of Napier and are permitted to march through the streets with weapons drawn and colours flying."

The parade will be led by the 7th Battalion Band incorporated and the 5th WWCT Battalion Pipes and Drums.

Marking the 90th anniversary of the Hawke's Bay earthquake, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Navy, the festival is dedicated to "saluting the services".

Festival director Greg Howie said 150 soldiers marching down Emerson St will be an "emotive and a truly memorable Art Deco Festival experience".

"The services' invaluable contribution to our region is a huge part of the reason we are now celebrating 34 years of this wonderful festival," he said.

"It seemed fitting to be able to honour the crucial role the services play during natural disasters and having such a presence this year will enable members of the public to show their thanks and appreciation."

When the parade reaches the Soundshell, Napier, Mayor Kirsten Wise will address the parade and conduct the ceremonial inspection before medals and promotions are awarded.

The festivities will continue with the 5th WWCT Pipes and Drums and 7th Battalion Band performing from 1pm to 2pm, before the services show off their strength in a best of three tug-of-war supreme competition.

The Napier Art Deco Festival is due to run from February 17 to 21, 2021.