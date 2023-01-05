Mike Williams is to be an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for a raft of governance and community contributions. Photo / NZME

Former Hastings resident and Karamu High student Mike Williams credits a wider team for his “surprise” New Year Honour.

Williams is to be an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for a raft of governance and community contributions - but it’s the successful tenure as chief executive of the New Zealand Howard League for Penal Reform he’s most proud of.

“This honour is a tribute to the staff and volunteers of the league,” Williams said. “They’ve taught reading and writing plus a wide range of other skills to hundreds of prisoners, and helped 16,000 ex-prisoners and other offenders to get their driver’s licences and therefore a much better chance of getting a job.”

The recognition includes more than 30 years of service to the community, directorships of KiwiRail Holding Ltd, Ontrack and board member of Ritchies Transport Limited.

He was also director of Transit New Zealand, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences Ltd, Insight Market Research, the Auckland Regional Transport Authority and Auckland Transport.

He became chief executive of the Stellar Trust in 2009, a charity which has raised awareness of the dangers of methamphetamine. Most prominently he was president of the New Zealand Labour Party between 1999 and 2009.

The longtime Hawke’s Bay Today columnist said “highlights” were still the success of the volunteer-based prisoner literacy programme which began in Hawke’s Bay more than a decade ago and the rapid growth of the Offender’s Driver’s License initiative which also was developed in the region in 2014.

“Both of these programmes were pioneered by retired Hawke’s Bay teacher Anne Brown, who designed the methods and produced the literature for both initiatives from which so many have benefited. A very big thank you is owed to Anne.”



