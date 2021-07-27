Mike King mental health charities fundraiser: Hawke's Bay chef hopes to top $100,000 goal

Greg Miller, of Valley D'Vine Restaurant, is hoping to raise $100,000 for Mike King's Gumboot Friday and I am Hope charities at an upcoming gala evening which has sold out. Photo / Supplied

Tickets to a Hawke's Bay event aiming to raise more than $100,000 for Mike King's mental health charity groups have sold out in less than a week.

Event organiser Greg Miller, of Valley D'Vine Restaurant located at the Linden Estate Winery in Eskdale, has set the ambitious target to raise the funds for Gumboot Friday and I am Hope.

"Valley D'vine are proud to be hosting an exciting event to raise $100,000 for an awesome charity doing amazing work within the mental health sector with New Zealand youth."

He said it was something he'd been thinking about for a while, and mental health was important to the hospitality industry.

"I couldn't just sit there and do nothing.

"They need funding to carry on doing what they do."

Tickets to the gala and auction evening have already sold out with about 400 people expected to attend, including Mike King.

Miller said he wanted to "blow the target out of the water".

"I think we'll get there."

Proceeds from the dinner and the auction will be split evenly between King's Gumboot Friday and I am Hope.

Miller is currently appealing to businesses for auction lot donations.

He's already locked in a few varied items such as fishing charter tours and an $8000 pergola.

The event will feature a three-course set menu with five drinks per person.

The gala evening will be held on October 29.

More information can be found online at valleydvine.co.nz/mental-health-event