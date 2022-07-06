Sir John Kirwan at Taradale Intermediate School on Wednesday with pupils (from left) Blake Taylor, Charlotte Natusch and Maia McKenzie. Photo / Doug Laing

A Hawke's Bay stop by All Blacks rugby legend Sir John Kirwan has added a six-figure sum to his Mitey mental health education nationwide fundraising tour - passing halfway in a goal of $1 million in just three days of the tour's two weeks.

The $100,000-plus boost came last night at a dinner and auction hosted by Land Rover dealership Bayswater European at Craggy Range Winery, Havelock North.

Earlier Sir John spent about an hour at the 550-pupil Taradale Intermediate School, during the Mitey Drive tour which has an ambition to raise enough money to roll out the Mitey mental health education programme to 40 more schools, benefiting 11,000 children across New Zealand.

"We have a hugely ambitious goal to raise $1 million for the future wellbeing of our tamariki," he said. "I'd ask the people of Napier to dig deep and give what they can to support this important cause. I know we can do it, and I know Kiwis will get behind this moment.

"Together we can change the course of mental health in this country," he said. "We have some of the worst mental health statistics in the OECD and this will take a generation to change our trajectory.

"Mitey helps teach the 'ABC of mental health' to children when they're young, and with New Zealand's support we will be able to roll this vital programme out to hundreds more children in Napier," he said."

Mitey is a new approach to teaching mental health as part of the New Zealand curriculum, enabling children to learn about it at school, every day, just like literacy and maths.

Developed over two years by the Sir John Kirwan Foundation, with input from highly experienced specialists from the University of Auckland as well as New Zealand educators, teachers and clinicians, Mitey has already positively impacted more than 12,000 New Zealand children.

Taradale Intermediate principal Leanne Hanson said the school has been "eagerly awaiting" Mitey's arrival in the school, having heard of the positive impact it's making in children's lives around New Zealand.

"It was great to have Sir John come and share his passion for mental health today and we look forward to our students learning new skills through the Mitey curriculum very soon," she said.

Land Rover New Zealand CEO Steve Kenchington said: "We want to create an environment that future generations not only survive in, but thrive in, and are proud to support our brand ambassador and good friend Sir John Kirwan with this landmark initiative."

It's 35 years this year since Sir John was a star try-scoring wing in the All Blacks' winning of the first Rugby World Cup, held in New Zealand and Australia in May-June 1987.

Bestowed an MBE in the 1989 New Year Honours for services to rugby, he added the ONZM in the 2007 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to mental health, and was knighted in 2012 for services to rugby and mental health.