Midnight to midnight strike action covered, says Hawke's Bay DHB

A Public Service Association (PSA) union strike on Monday will disrupt some Hawke's Bay District Health Board services but the DHB says patients directly affected have been contacted.

The strike is going ahead after an 11th-hour offer to settle the Allied, Public Health and Technical MECA (multi-employer collective agreement) bargaining was rejected by the PSA as "completely inadequate".

Ten thousand allied health workers from more than 70 professions will walk off the job on Monday over pay equity.

The dispute is over a national collective that DHBs are party to, made up of health professionals who are not part of the medical, dental or nursing professions.

The Hawke's Bay DHB traditionally does not comment on bargaining progress for a national collective, but says it has plans in place to ensure the safety of services for patients during Monday's strike.



Hawke's Bay DHB Director of Allied Health Anne McLeod said patients directly affected by the industrial action had been contacted and their appointments rescheduled.

A life-preserving services agreement is in place.

"The DHB has been working hard in lead-up to this action to maintain patient safety. While urgent laboratory work will be prioritised, including Covid-19 test results, appointments across allied health services have needed to be rescheduled.

"At all times, patient safety is our top priority and full services will resume at the conclusion of the strike period."



Key information for the public:

- There will be some disruptions to services across Laboratory and Allied Health Services as well as Mental Health and Addictions services.

- Urgent laboratory work will be prioritised during the strike period, including Covid-19 test results

- Normal services will resume on Tuesday.