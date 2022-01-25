Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Weekend spent chicken chasing

4 minutes to read
Two of the new additions to the chicken our brood of hens.

Two of the new additions to the chicken our brood of hens.

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

OPINION

Just when we all thought things were looking good for 2022, another curve ball is thrown our way.

However, I'm not going to write about the C-word (Covid ) the D-word (Delta) and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.