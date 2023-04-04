Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Time to save the daylight all year round

Linda Hall
By
3 mins to read
Is it time to leave our clocks in daylight saving time all year round? Photo / 123rf.com

Is it time to leave our clocks in daylight saving time all year round? Photo / 123rf.com

We feed our animals around about the same time every day.

Usually, about 6.45am and again between 4pm and 4.30pm. If we are late in the morning, we usually find the rooster, The Admiral, outside

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today