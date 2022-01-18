Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: The notebook of cricket chatter

4 minutes to read
Cricket is a favourite subject with some blokes Linda Hall work with. Photo / NZME

Cricket is a favourite subject with some blokes Linda Hall work with. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

Boy talk — it's definitely a thing.

I know this because at work I sit next, opposite and diagonally opposite to three blokes who happen to be big sports fans.

So depending on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.