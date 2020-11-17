Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Sun shines down on Hawke's Bay after Napier floods

3 minutes to read

Sculpture 'No Bull' by Philipp Meier, at the Wildflower Sculpture Exhibition, at Round Pond Garden in Hastings. There were surprises around every corner. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Linda Hall

What a stunner of a weekend. I bet the people affected by the floods were happy to feel the heat the sun threw down on us.

It was so nice to see the children from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.