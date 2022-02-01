Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: People more important than money

3 minutes to read
Linda Hall says it's time to remove GST from fruit and vegetables. Photo / File

Linda Hall says it's time to remove GST from fruit and vegetables. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today

OPINION

Please Napier City Council — think long and hard about selling housing units.

The council is thinking about selling the units because it is struggling to meet the costs of maintaining and upgrading them.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.