We need to take the word positive back where it belings. Photo/ NZME

We need to take the word positive back where it belings. Photo/ NZME

I feel sorry for positive. It used to be such a nice word.

In it's simplest sense it means good or the opposite of negative. Even positive words are nice such as adaptable, adventurous, amazing, amiable, beautiful, becoming, beloved, blessed — I could go on, I like nice positive words.

People encourage others by saying "stay positive", "think positive" or how about a quote or two "a positive mindset brings positive things" or "live life to the fullest and focus on the positive". All happy words.

Now sadly it's associated with a rat, sickness and Covid.

Now people are saying yep they tested positive, he's positive, she's positive , the entire household is positive.

Poor positive. I would like positive to be positive again so maybe from now on we could simply say "he's got it".

I don't mind so much about "it".

According to the Oxford Languages Dictionary, "it" is used to refer to a thing previously mentioned or easily identified.

Well we all know what "it" is by now.

It's been in our lives for two years, it's dominated conversations and headlines all around the world and "it" is still going .

Linda Hall is assistant editor, Hawke's Bay Today.

In fact "it" has gone mad in New Zealand in recent weeks. By now "it" has touched all our lives in some shape or form.

I know lots of people who have had it or got it. Some have had mild symptoms others have been knocked around a bit.

It can also be a bit emotional when you do get it because for two years we have been doing everything in our power to avoid it, then suddenly it is everywhere.

Supporting our friends and family is so important. It doesn't take much and I have seen some really thoughtful and kind gestures.

Meals, flowers, fruit dropped at the door.

Phone calls of support or simply a text, it all helps those isolating. It's nice to know people are thinking about you.

Speaking of thinking, I was taken back to the late 70s recently when someone mentioned carless days.

They were introduced to "combat the second oil shock" (we have had lots of petrol shocks over recent weeks).

I can't remember what day we nominated but I do remember that we had LPG fitted to the car soon afterwards.

The carless days didn't do much to help the situation and were lifted in May 1980.

It's amazing what solutions governments come up with when the going gets tough. And it did get tough in the 70s and early 80s.

The Encyclopedia of New Zealand (tera.govt.nz) says "In 1973 the New Zealand economy faltered as export prices fell and the price of oil went through the roof. All of New Zealand's oil supply was imported."

It sure has faltered again but now we have positive back where it belongs perhaps we might turn a corner in the not too distant future.

• Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today