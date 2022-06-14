Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Here comes my baby - at last

4 minutes to read
Linda Hall will be wearing a mask in public places and avoiding crowds for the next few weeks in preparation of a long awaited visit. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall will be wearing a mask in public places and avoiding crowds for the next few weeks in preparation of a long awaited visit. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

I'm getting really excited . . . and really anxious.

In a few weeks' time I will finally get to meet my youngest granddaughter who will be, by that time, 15 months old.

Two of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.