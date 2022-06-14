Linda Hall will be wearing a mask in public places and avoiding crowds for the next few weeks in preparation of a long awaited visit. Photo / NZME

I'm getting really excited . . . and really anxious.

In a few weeks' time I will finally get to meet my youngest granddaughter who will be, by that time, 15 months old.

Two of her siblings plus her mum of course (my daughter), along with my youngest daughter and her two children, are all coming to visit.

It's going to be chaotic, loud, so much fun - and I simply can't wait.

However, I'm also worried that I'm going to get the flu or Covid the week before they arrive.

I haven't had Covid yet. It's swirled all round me. I've been in a room with people who have tested positive the next day but so far I haven't had it.

Several times I've thought I had it, waking up with a sore throat and thinking 'here we go' but a RAT test has said otherwise. By the time I have a cup of coffee and a chat with Mr Neat about being paranoid, I'm fine.

I'm paranoid now, though, that's for sure.

If I get sick a week before they arrive I will have to isolate for seven days. Even if it's the flu I would have to keep my distance because the last thing I would want to do is pass it on to any of them and spoil their time here.

By all accounts the flu going around is a nasty bug with a long sting in its tail.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.

My family are on a flying visit. In fact, they are not even here for seven days so I'm already taking precautions.

I always wear my mask in the supermarket even though every time I go lately more and more people are not bothering.

I understand that - people are over it, but with winter here and bugs circulating through our community wearing my mask makes me feel as if am being proactive in protecting myself.

I went shopping at the weekend at several retail stores. Usually I would take my mask off as soon as I left the store and put it back on when entering another store.

But there were so many people out and about that I decided to just leave it on. I wasn't the only one - there were people walking around outside with masks on - but at the same time there were also people in retail stores without masks despite signs outside that said " no mask , no entry".

I feel for retail staff who have no choice but to wear masks all day. It must be a bitter pill for them to swallow when people waltz in without them.

I saw staff offering masks to people who dd not have them, which is a fantastic way to handle it. The last thing retail staff need is confrontation. They have put up with so much over the past couple of years and I take my hat off to them, especially supermarket workers. They all deserve a medal.

Anyway, I have decided that the best option for me is to work from home the week before they arrive.

It's certainly not a foolproof plan. Mr Neat will still be going to work and other family members will be coming and going but it eliminates some risk.

Sickness has kept me from my family for more than two years, I'm going to do my utmost to make sure it's not going to keep us apart for a moment longer.

I can't wait to get my hands on that baby. She'll probably scream blue murder when the crazy lady she's only seen on the screen singing "Nanny's little baby, nanny's little girl" to her in a weird voice makes a grab for her.

That's OK, I have a plan. It involves chickens and ponies and it's called distraction. If that doesn't work, I'll try bribery. I've stocked up on popcorn, chippies, ice cream . . . I'll have her eating out of my hand in no time — I hope.

