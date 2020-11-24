Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Govt can't have it both ways on tourism and freedom camping

3 minutes to read
Freedom campers do spent money. Photo / File

Freedom campers do spent money. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By Linda Hall

OPINION:
When we came out of lockdown the call went out from our Prime Minister to go out and support local and head off on a domestic holiday.

Great idea. People spend thousands of dollars

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.