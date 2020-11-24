Middle NZ: Govt can't have it both ways on tourism and freedom camping

Freedom campers do spent money. Photo / File

OPINION:

When we came out of lockdown the call went out from our Prime Minister to go out and support local and head off on a domestic holiday.

Great idea. People spend thousands of dollars every year on holidays, both here and overseas.

It was hailed as a huge step in helping get the economy up and running after going into alert level four lockdown at 11.59pm on March 25 where we stayed until April 28.

However it wasn't until 11.59pm on June 8 that we finally went to alert level one which meant restrictions on work, school, sports, domestic travel and gathering size were lifted.

Yahoo! We could travel and the Prime Minister encouraged us to do so. I remember a campervan company offering a fantastic deal.

People were ready to hit the road travel.

But not everyone can afford to stay in hotels or even camping grounds. So I was a bit shocked with our local MP's stance on freedom campers.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says he wants to ban the hiring of vans that are not self-contained to tourists — and he must be talking about domestic tourists because that's all there are at the moment — and he wants the tourist industry to target high-spending visitors.

That's me out. He's faced a huge backlash over it and rightly so.

Sorry Mr Nash but you can't have it both ways. The Government can't encourage people to explore their own backyard and at the same time tell them that's it's only the rich people that tourism are interested in.

I bet plenty of tourist attractions around the country would agree that at the moment it's the domestic traveller that's keeping their heads above water.

I do agree with him that we don't want people doing their business outdoors anywhere but maybe he should focus on building more toilets and showers and a cook house or two in high tourist areas and out of the way camping grounds.

I really believe that the majority of Kiwis treat our beautiful country with respect and aroha and putting more rules in the way of any domestic traveller at the moment is not a good idea.

Campers, whether they are freedom or staying at paid camping sites, do spend money. They have to eat and I imagine most of them are there to see the sights.

No, they shouldn't be camping anywhere there are no facilities if they are not self-contained, but banning the hire of all vans that aren't self-contained is ridiculous.

Summer is on our door step. People will be planning their holidays. So let's do what Jacinda said and go and explore our country — and one thing is for sure — we don't just cater to the rich in New Zealand.

Linda Hall is Hawke's Bay Today assistant editor.