Middle NZ: Family and friends highlights of wacky year

Merry Christmas everyone.

OPINION

I really can't believe I'm typing this next sentence. This is my last column for the year.

What a year it's been. Words and phrases such as Covid-19, lockdown, social distancing, isolation, stay home, work from home, quarantine, there are (insert number here) of Covid-19 cases to report today, virus, be kind, wash your hands, tracing app and we can't ever forget unprecedented, became a daily part of our lives.

In a new ritual, families around the country gathered in front of the telly at 1pm to listen to Dr Ashley Bloomfield who became quite the legend.

There's no doubt it's been one heck of a ride. However, here we are with just over a week until Christmas and just over two weeks to the end of 2020 in a country that is preparing to celebrate the festive season in style.

Because we followed the rules we get to celebrate with family and friends, we get to travel around New Zealand, exploring what's right on our doorstep.

It's also been one heck of a year for politics. The National Party hasn't had an easy time this year while [Prime Minister] Jacinda [Ardern] has been strong throughout.

Next year will be interesting — if the virus stays away voters will be more focused on promises made in the election campaign and expect Labour to keep those promises, while National — well let's just say the party has a lot of work to do.

Then there is the Climate Emergency that was announced recently. This is also going to ramp up in 2021 I suspect. I think we all need to be more mindful of the way we treat our planet. Consider when you buy something where it will end up at the end of next year.

It hasn't been all doom and gloom for me this year, although it's a year I can't wait to see the back of.

The highlight was finding out I was going to be a Nan again. Very unexpected but so thrilled about it. I've got my fingers crossed the transtasman travel bubble announced this week goes ahead by the end of March, which is when the baby is due.

I'm not counting on it though. Who knows what will happen.

Thank goodness for video chats. Spending time with my family, especially the grandies, has been fun. I can always count on them to make me laugh.

Another highlight was a wedding in October. I haven't been to a wedding in a long time and it was just perfect.

Of course, I can't talk about the highlights of my year without mentioning the schoolgirls. They have definitely been a much-needed highlight in this wacky year.

We have laughed, sat for hours over coffee and sausage rolls, been out to cafes and simply enjoyed each other's company. So lucky to have them in my life.

At home we have had a magnificent garden producing lots of food this year thanks to Mr Neat and all the time he put into it during lockdown.

And work — once again I have met some amazing people including our prime minister, and been blown away by the generosity and kindness of our community. So thank you readers for your feedback in 2020.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.

The last words go to Arnold Schwarzenegger — I'll be back!

* Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.