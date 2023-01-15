Historian Michael Fowler has a new book, 'Stories of Historic Hawke's Bay'.

Local legend Michael Fowler has recently published his 15th book, Stories of Historic Hawke’s Bay, a beautiful coffee table tome with plenty of well-researched true tales and fascinating photographs. From the history of the floral clock on Marine Parade, to Hastings’ air raid shelters and the residents of Havelock North struggling to negotiate their new roundabout, there’s a story to engage every reader. Louise Ward from Wardini Books caught up with Michael to find out more.

How long have you been an historian?

I started part-time during 2004 until going full-time in April 2018, when I found I was struggling to find time to get projects done.

You’re the author of an impressive 15 books. What’s your favourite part of the writing process?

To produce good material as an historian, I believe there are a number of factors: firstly, people have to trust you with their stories or material; secondly, you have to be an excellent researcher; thirdly, you have to be a creative and interesting writer in the way you present the information. And lastly - have a brilliant editor! My favourite part is hearing interesting stories about people’s lives, and then writing them in an equally interesting and respectful way.

What’s different about Stories of Historic Hawke’s Bay?

When I look at my first version of Historic Hawke’s Bay in 2013, I realise I have matured as a writer, and my style, I think, has got better. I also think the material for the stories in this book are the most interesting [accounts] I have written about.

What’s going to intrigue your readers?

I have included more photos in this book than previous versions, and for the first time, there are colour photographs throughout the book. There’s a real diversity of Hawke’s Bay stories, including one of the most interesting I have ever researched - the tragic story of Alice May of Napier, which, as sad as it is, has a happy ending.

■ Michael will be speaking about Stories of Historic Hawke’s Bay at Wardini Books in Havelock North on Thursday, January 26, at 6pm. Copies of the book will be on sale and available for signing.