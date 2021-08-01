Methamphetamine bust: One charged after police search warrant at Dannevirke property

Dannevirke Police Station

Police executed a search warrant at a Dannevirke property.

A man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply after a large amount of the class-A drug was found during a search warrant in Dannevirke.

Police response manager for Tararua Dave Fraser said police executed a search warrant at a property on Saturday. Cannabis was also found duing the search.

Fraser said police were pleased with the results.

He said methamphetamine was a big driver of crime and family harm in the community and caused more harm than anything else.

"This has now been taken out of our community."

The man has been remanded in custody.